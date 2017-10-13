Lexington Philharmonic Presents Simplicity

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

LexPhil welcomes award-winning mezzo-soprano, Sofia Selowsky to Lexington for Simplicity! Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No.4 in B-flat sets the stage for Dominick Argento’s exquisite Casa Guidi for voice and orchestra. Traveling full circle, Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony closes an evening dedicated to the tradition and beauty of orchestral music

The mission of the Lexington Philharmonic is to foster excellence and innovation in the performance and presentation of great music; to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry; to educate current and future audiences and to bring distinction to our community through the orchestra’s presence and standing. Through LexPhil’s four core values of artistic excellence, innovation, collaboration and accessibility, LexPhil will continue to move forward, artistically and purposefully, providing world-class musical experiences and impactful educational opportunities for the Bluegrass Region and beyond. 

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
859-233-4226
