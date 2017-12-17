Lexington Philharmonic Presents Songs of the Manger

Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502

LexPhil makes its return to the stunning Cathedral of Christ the King to present an array of sacred repertoire in A Cathedral Christmas: Songs of the Manger. Lexington Chamber Chorale and Ecco join to present works by Holst, Respighi, Reger and Howard Blake, the music of modern masters intertwine with timeless masterworks for an evening to remember  

The mission of the Lexington Philharmonic is to foster excellence and innovation in the performance and presentation of great music; to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry; to educate current and future audiences and to bring distinction to our community through the orchestra’s presence and standing. Through LexPhil’s four core values of artistic excellence, innovation, collaboration and accessibility, LexPhil will continue to move forward, artistically and purposefully, providing world-class musical experiences and impactful educational opportunities for the Bluegrass Region and beyond. 

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org

859-233-4226
