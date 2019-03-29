Lexington Philharmonic Presents Verdi’s Requiem

A highlight of the season, LexPhil unites the choral forces from four central Kentucky colleges for the epic masterpiece Verdi’s Requiem on Friday, March 29, 2019. The combined voices of Asbury University, Berea College, Centre College, and Eastern Kentucky University will fill the Singletary Center for the Arts with the powerful brilliance and emotional impact of Verdi’s choral masterpiece. “We have been collaborating with the rich talent from regional college choir programs for several seasons, and this presentation of Verdi’s Requiem represents a huge milestone in these collaborative relationships,” says Music Director & Conductor Scott Terrell. “I’m thrilled to present this deeply moving work to our community.”

All concerts begin at 7:30 PM

The mission of the Lexington Philharmonic is to foster excellence and innovation in the performance and presentation of great music; to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry; to educate current and future audiences and to bring distinction to our community through the orchestra’s presence and standing. Through LexPhil’s four core values of artistic excellence, innovation, collaboration and accessibility, LexPhil will continue to move forward, artistically and purposefully, providing world-class musical experiences and impactful educational opportunities for the Bluegrass Region and beyond.

Now in his eighth season with the Lexington Philharmonic, Music Director and Conductor Scott Terrell has led the orchestra in a significant transformation to align with the organizational values of artistic excellence, collaboration, innovation and accessibility. Scott is passionate about engaging the broadest possible community in music as listeners, musicians, composers and advocates. Through LexPhil collaborations with high schools, colleges and youth performing arts groups, Scott dedicates time and energy to educating emerging musical artists. His programming has expanded the orchestra’s repertoire and enhanced the national reputation of the organization through commissioning of new music, multi-media and interdisciplinary projects and international guest conducting.

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org