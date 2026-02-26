Lexington Philharmonic and The Lexington Singers at Lexington Opera House

The future is bright - with only the SKY as the limit - as we take part in the BRAVOH! week at the Opera House celebrating its 140th anniversary. Tickets are now on sale to A Symphony of Sound on Friday, May 15 @ 7:30pm.

The Lexington Philharmonic and The Lexington Singers join forces under the direction of LexPhil Music Director, Mélisse Brunet and Dr. Jefferson Johnson, conductor and artistic director for The Lexington Singers.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/