Lexington Philharmonic: Beyond the Sky

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Lexington Philharmonic:  Beyond the Sky

 The thrilling finale concert of the season Beyond the Sky will be led by the final Music Director & Conductor Finalist, Keitaro Harada on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The evening kicks off with a percussive bang with Loren Loiacono’s Smothered By Sky, commissioned and premiered by the Detroit Symphony in 2017. Rising star violinist Bomsori Kim joins the orchestra for Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Described by Prokofiev as "a hymn to pure and noble spirit,” his Symphony No. 5 concludes an exuberant season of vast musical possibilities.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
