Lexington Philharmonic: Bloom

The 2022 - 2023 Season finale concert, Bloom, marks the arrival of spring with works celebrating the beauty of color and renewal of the earth. This concert at the Singletary Center for the Arts includes works celebrating the flourishing beauty of color including Anna Clyne’s Color Field and Robert Schumann’s joyous Symphony No. 1 “Spring.” Guest percussion quartet Sandbox Percussion join the orchestra for Viet Cuong’s work Re(new)al a concerto for percussion quartet and orchestra, inspired by renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro and solar. The piece utilizes found objects, such as compressed air cans and crystal glasses to create a visually and aurally stimulating landscape of choreography. Julia Perry’s Homunculus C.F. features Sandbox Percussion alongside LexPhil percussionists, harpist, and celeste player in an “unfolding” of musical material inspired by her father’s medical practice in Akron, OH.

Tickets: $25 - $75 | Youth (17 & under) and Students: $11

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org