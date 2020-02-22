Lexington Philharmonic: Blue Beethoven

Friday, February 21, 2020, Music Director & Conductor Finalist Enrico Lopez-Yañez kicks off the second half of the 2019/2020 Season at Blue Beethoven, an evening of some of the most deeply emotive works in the canon. The evening opens with Jennifer Higdon’s beautiful and contemplative blue cathedral, one of the most popular contemporary works of the last decade. Pianist Norman Krieger joins the orchestra for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, followed by Czech master Dvořák’s dynamic Symphony No. 7.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org