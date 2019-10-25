Lexington Philharmonic: Deep Music

Music Director & Conductor Finalist Akiko Fujimoto leads the orchestra in a program of moving works at Deep Music on Friday, October 25, 2019. The evening opens with Grammy-award winning composer Libby Larsen’s Deep Summer Music, a textural work inspired by the last days of summer in her home state of Minnesota. Harpist Allegra Lilly, principal harp of the St. Louis Symphony, joins for Ginastera’s Harp Concerto. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 brings the evening to a joyous and boisterous close.

