Lexington Philharmonic: River Rouge Transfiguration

Music Director & Conductor Finalist Julia Tai leads the orchestra in a night of diverse and spirited works at Transfigurations on Friday, April 17, 2020. Inspired by the industrial landscape of Detroit composer Missy Mazzoli’s River Rouge Transfiguration transforms the grit and noise of Motor City into a resonant and unexpected work for orchestra. World-renowned cellist Gary Hoffman joins LexPhil as soloist for composer Ernest Bloch’s Schelomo; Hebraic Rhapsody, a work that embodies the spirit and sound of traditional Jewish music dating back thousands of years. The evening closes with Mendelssohn’s melodic Symphony No. 3, “Scottish.”

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org