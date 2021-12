Lexington Philharmonic: TRANSFIGURATIONS

Friday, February 25, 20227:30 PM

Singletary Center for the Arts405 Rose StLexington, KY 40508

Conducted by JULIA TAI, Music Director & Conductor Candidate

Repertoire to include: (Subject to change)

MISSY MAZZOLI - River Rouge TransfigurationBLOCH - Schelomo; Hebraic Rhapsody Gary Hoffman, celloMENDELSSOHN - Symphony No. 3 in A minor 'Scottish'

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org