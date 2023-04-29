Lexington Philharmonic: The Power of Influence

The Power of Influence at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center explores how artists are affected by external sources. With works by Mozart, Joseph Bologne - Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Igor Stravinsky and Lexington-born composer Shawn Okpebholo, each piece is in a direct dialogue with influences from the past and present. Additional pre-concert chamber music will occur in the Community Room preceding the performance in the hall.

General Admission Tickets: $25

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org