Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power

Music Director & Conductor Finalist Kelly Corcoran conducts an evening of works both powerful and ebullient at Wind Power on Friday, November 22, 2019. Jessie Montgomery’s Caught by The Wind opens the evening with a powerful meditation on the cycle of life. Lexington-native Richard Deane, Principal Horn of the New York Philharmonic, returns to his hometown orchestra as soloist for Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1, followed by Brahms’ delightful Symphony No. 2.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org