Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power

to Google Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power - 2019-11-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power - 2019-11-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power - 2019-11-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power - 2019-11-22 19:30:00

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power

 Music Director & Conductor Finalist Kelly Corcoran conducts an evening of works both powerful and ebullient at Wind Power on Friday, November 22, 2019. Jessie Montgomery’s Caught by The Wind opens the evening with a powerful meditation on the cycle of life. Lexington-native Richard Deane, Principal Horn of the New York Philharmonic, returns to his hometown orchestra as soloist for Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1, followed by Brahms’ delightful Symphony No. 2.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org

Info

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power - 2019-11-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power - 2019-11-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power - 2019-11-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Wind Power - 2019-11-22 19:30:00