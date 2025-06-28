Lexington Pride Festival

Saturday, JUNE 28, 202511:00 am - 9:00 pm

Oliver Lewis Way(South Broadway to high street)

The Lexington Pride Festival is a community celebration to empower and bring awareness to the intersectional lives of LGBTQIA+ Kentuckians. The event means something different to everyone, but there are some common themes we hear when we ask what it means to attendees. Belonging. Freedom. Safety. Acceptance. Love.

While the Lexington Pride Festival is a lot of fun, it’s so much more than just a party. It’s a day to remember, to protest, to make change, to connect, and to learn. The festival consists of live entertainment, speakers, a diverse array of vendors, food and drink, community booths, and activities.

For more information, please visit lexpridefest.org