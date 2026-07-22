Lexington Public Library Presents  An Evening with Ann Patchett

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Kentucky Theatre 214 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington Public Library Presents An Evening with Ann Patchett 

Join us for a memorable evening with acclaimed author Ann Patchett as she explores storytelling, community, and the enduring power of books to connect us. Whether you are a longtime reader of Patchett’s work or simply someone who values the way books enrich our lives, this evening promises insight, inspiration, and connection.

For more information, please visit heyor.ca/sX6F6E 

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Kentucky Theatre 214 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions
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