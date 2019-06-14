Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park

to Google Calendar - Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-06-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-06-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-06-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-06-14 19:30:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park

The Lexington Rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Pro Rodeo Event, and riders compete in exciting events including bareback, saddlebronc and bull riding, roping contests, and barrel racing. A share of the proceeds from the Rodeo benefits the Lexington Rotary Club.

For more information call 859-577-2575 or visit lexingtonrodeo.org

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Sports
859-577-2575
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-06-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-06-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-06-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lexington Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-06-14 19:30:00