Lexington Rodeo at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Lexington Rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) and produced by the Rotary Club of Lexington. It is the only PRCA rodeo in Kentucky and was voted the Best New Rodeo of 2015 by the PRCA cowboys.

For more information call 859-577-2575 or visit lexingtonrodeo.org