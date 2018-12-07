Lexington Singers Presents Messiah: A Christmas Story

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Lexington Singers Presents Messiah: A Christmas Story

During their 60th Anniversary Jubilee Season, the Lexington Singers will present “Messiah: A Christmas Story,” the Christmas section from the time-honored Messiah by George Frideric Handel and advent music from other Baroque contemporaries woven into the Christmas the Messiah selections to tell the Christmas story as never before told.

The Lexington Singers will be joined on the SCFA stage with orchestra, special guests the Lafayette Madrigal Singers and solo artists: American tenor and Metropolitan Opera star Gregory Turay, the amazing Rebecca Teresa (Farley), and vocal powerhouse La'Shelle Allen.

Friday, December 7 | 7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts | 405 Rose St

$35 | $25 for seniors, $15 for students 

For more information call (859) 338-9888 or visit LexSing.org

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
