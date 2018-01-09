Lexington Ski & Sports Club – Last call for our WV trip

Our January meeting will take place at J&H Lanmark – The Outdoors Store at 189 Moore Drive, Lex 40503. J&H will extend a special shopping discount on selected merchandise for all in attendance.

This will be the final meeting to register for our Canaan Valley / Timberline WV Ski Trip as registration closes on Wed, Jan 24th. ***Only $275*** For more details, go to http://www.lexskisports.org/2018-west-virginia.

Information on our just completed trip to Salt Lake City will be provided as well as updates on our upcoming trips to Steamboat Springs CO, Sun Valley ID, and Spain. Details on all trips can be found at www.lexskisports.org/trips.

Membership is not required to attend. If you know of others who like to ski/snowboard, or are interested in learning, bring them along. The more the merrier.

For more information email inquiries to info@LexSkiSports.org or call/text Terry L Carrico at 1-859-527-9924 or visit lexskisports.org/trips