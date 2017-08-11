Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series

to Google Calendar - Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series - 2017-08-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series - 2017-08-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series - 2017-08-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series - 2017-08-11 19:00:00

MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.

JUL 7Justin Paul Lewis

JUL 14Boogie G & the Titanics

JUL 21Bridge 19

JUL 28Bruce Lewis Band

AUG 4Baja Yetis

AUG 11Rebel

AUG 18Other Brothers

AUG 251971- A Happening

FREE 

Fridays  | 7-8:30PM

For more information call 859.288.2900 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/Parks

Info
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
859.288.2900
to Google Calendar - Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series - 2017-08-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series - 2017-08-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series - 2017-08-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series - 2017-08-11 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

June 30, 2017

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Thursday

July 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™