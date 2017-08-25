Lexington Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series

Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.
JUL 7Justin Paul Lewis
JUL 14Boogie G & the Titanics
JUL 21Bridge 19
JUL 28Bruce Lewis Band
AUG 4Baja Yetis
AUG 11Rebel
AUG 18Other Brothers
AUG 251971- A Happening
FREE
Fridays | 7-8:30PM
For more information call 859.288.2900 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/Parks