The Lexington Theatre Company Presents present Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) will present Chicago (July 9-12) and Disney’s The Little Mermaid (July 30-August 2), at The Lexington Opera House. Chicago will be directed and choreographed by Patrick O’Neill (Associate Choreographer, Broadway’s School of Rock .)  The Lex Artistic Director and Broadway Vet, Lyndy Franklin Smith, will direct Disney’s The Little Mermaid, with choreography by another Broadway veteran Mara Newbery Greer.  The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct both productions, featuring a fantastic live orchestra.

For more information call (859) 940-4450 or visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org.   

