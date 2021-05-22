Lexington Writers Walk

Please join the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning for the launch of the Lexington Writers Walk, a new downtown walking tour highlighting more than two centuries of this city’s literary giants.

You can start this free self-guided tour between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the northeast corner of the old Fayette County Courthouse lawn at Short and Upper streets.

There you will get a free tour booklet (and a bottle of water if you wish). There you also will hear the first of five actors/readers along the tour who will tell you about some of the famous writers who lived, worked, or had associations in that area.

The tour ends in Gratz Park at the back of the Carnegie Center, where the beloved Kentucky author George Ella Lyon will read from her work and sign her books.

Face masks/coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org