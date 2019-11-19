Lexington's Creative Camera Club Sale and Exhibit

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington's Creative Camera Club Sale and Exhibit at Living Arts and Science Center

 Lexington's Creative Camera Club is one of the oldest camera clubs in the country! For this exhibition, the LASC and the Creative Camera Club have reunited to promote interest and understanding in the art and science of photography. For the club's prestigious print competition, visitors will see over 120 photo images from Kentucky and far beyond. The exhibition will be displayed through January 3rd. Photos available for purchase.

Through January 3

Free

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
