Lexington's First Silent Disco Benefiting Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run is throwing its first annual large fundraiser party on Friday, Nov. 9th presented by The Mane on Main. The event is a Silent Disco where all participants wear headphones and 3 DJs compete for guest's listening time. The event will also feature family-friendly catering by Dupree Catering + Events, open bar sponsored by West 6th, craft room by ArtPlay, event furniture by Canvas Event Furniture, event design by Shelley Fortune, TOPs in Lex coverage and a Silent Auction. Other sponsors include Keeneland, Breakout Games, Kentucky OMS, and Davis H. Elliott.

For more information visit gotrcentralky.org