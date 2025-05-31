Liberty Hall Statehood Day Brunch

Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

 Liberty Hall Statehood Day Brunch

Saturday, May 31st from 11am - 1pm 

In honor of Kentucky Statehood and to kick off Civic Season, join Liberty Hall for brunch in our over 200-year-old gardens! Keynote speaker, Jessica Whitehead, will talk about her recent biography of Harlan Hubbard, Driftwood, which presents a comprehensive look into the Kentucky artist, writer, and environmentalist’s fascinating life. 

Catering provided by Vickie Partridge.

$40 per person

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org 

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
