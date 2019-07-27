Life Writing: Bringing the Story to Life

with Leatha Kendrick

Saturday, July 27, 10:30 am-1:00 pm

In this workshop we will write together and rewrite to deepen our drafts and bring them fully to the page. Bring a snack and settle in to write and share. We will explore ways to bring the heart of the story to the page, making it vivid and accessible. For all levels.

Leatha Kendrick, author of four books of poetry, has enjoyed leading workshops at the Carnegie Center for seventeen years.

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org