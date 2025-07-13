Life and Times of Daniel Boone at Gaines Tavern
Gaines Tavern History Center/ Abner Gaines House 150 Old Nicholson Road , Walton, Kentucky 41094
Paula Jolley
Life and Times of Daniel Boone. Children Crafts, Sons of the American Revolution, Vendors, Tours of the House. $5 for Adults $2 for Children.
For more information call (859) 750-9282 or visit cityofwalton.org
