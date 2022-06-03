× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse Life's A Gas

Life’s A Gas at Little Colonel Playhouse

A play written and directed by Bill Baker.

Rich hosts a dinner party to attract investors for a new food product, with revenge on his mind, for a deal gone bad with his broker, Ed. His secretary, Phyllis, is secretly involved with the broker and having an affair with Rich at the same time, as they scheme to get more money from Rich. Rich’s wife is out of town, so Phyllis acts as hostess. But the disgruntled Professor, the ‘expert’, wants more money from the new business than they agreed to, and the broker’s wife knows of Ed’s affair with Phyllis. The Doctor attends, as well, since there’s free booze. He has been ‘advising’ Rich’s wife to stay in Florida for her health. Poison flows aplenty as revenge is the name of the game. Two thieves join the part and are discovered by the guests, one by one. The thieves dispose of the guests with ‘knockout gas’. They are found and declared dead by the Doctor, so the ‘rookie’ detective comes in to investigate. One hilarious event after another ensues proving that “Life’s a Gas”.

PG 13

June 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m./June 5, 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/