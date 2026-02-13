Lifestyles of the Sleek and Scaly - Live Animal Demo! at Blue Licks Battle Field

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311

Lifestyles of the Sleek and Scaly - Live Animal Demo! at Blue Licks Battle Field  

This program features a variety of reptiles, centering on the diversity of the reptilian world and the unique characteristics of each individual creature. Learn how reptiles have adapted to their environment and the important role they play in the natural world. Reptiles presented in this program range from young alligators to large pythons; a total of six live reptiles are presented 

For more information call  (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org

