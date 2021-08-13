Lifeway Women Live at BB&T Arena

BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099

    Two days of teaching from multiple Bible teachers on how we can pursue Christ together in His Word

    A high-energy experience

    The opportunity to hear from your favorite teachers and discover new-to-you authors and teachers

    Giveaways and other fun activities

    Worship that draws you into the presence of God

    Laughter with engaging emcees

For more information call (859) 442-2652 or visit thebbtarena.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
