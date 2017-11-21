Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination

to Google Calendar - Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination - 2017-11-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination - 2017-11-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination - 2017-11-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination - 2017-11-21 17:30:00

Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination

Kick off your holiday season with Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination on Tuesday, November 21st from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Head to the Levee for an evening of holiday music, holiday treats and hot cocoa, a visit from Santa, ice sculpting demonstrations, hula-hooping elves, prizes, and more!  

All of this leads to 1.4 million twinkling lights being turned on to illuminate the Levee’s 50 ft. tree!  

Brighten the holiday this year by nominating a deserving family to Flip the Switch to Light Up the Levee!  The winning family will receive 4 Frontier Airlines vouchers valued at $250/ea.

For more information visit newportonthelevee.com

Info
Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination - 2017-11-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination - 2017-11-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination - 2017-11-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination - 2017-11-21 17:30:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 7, 2017

Wednesday

November 8, 2017

Thursday

November 9, 2017

Friday

November 10, 2017

Saturday

November 11, 2017

Sunday

November 12, 2017

Monday

November 13, 2017

Submit Yours