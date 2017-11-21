Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination

Kick off your holiday season with Light Up the Levee: Grand Illumination on Tuesday, November 21st from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Head to the Levee for an evening of holiday music, holiday treats and hot cocoa, a visit from Santa, ice sculpting demonstrations, hula-hooping elves, prizes, and more!

All of this leads to 1.4 million twinkling lights being turned on to illuminate the Levee’s 50 ft. tree!

Brighten the holiday this year by nominating a deserving family to Flip the Switch to Light Up the Levee! The winning family will receive 4 Frontier Airlines vouchers valued at $250/ea.

For more information visit newportonthelevee.com