Light up the Fair at Boone County Fairgrounds

Drive-through, synchronized light show featuring over 1.5 million channels of computer-controlled lights, a 300-foot snowflake tunnel and a 50-foot Christmas tree made of 25,000 lights. Lights synced to music you listen to through your car radio. Owned and operated by Boone Lighting Effects, a small local business.

5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Rd, Burlington.

For more information call 859.568-4046 or visit lightupthefair.com