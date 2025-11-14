Light up the Fair at Boone County Fairgrounds

to

Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

Light up the Fair at Boone County Fairgrounds

Drive-through, synchronized light show featuring over 1.5 million channels of computer-controlled lights, a 300-foot snowflake tunnel and a 50-foot Christmas tree made of 25,000 lights. Lights synced to music you listen to through your car radio. Owned and operated by Boone Lighting Effects, a small local business.  

5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Rd, Burlington.

For more information call 859.568-4046 or visit lightupthefair.com

Info

Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Kids & Family
859.568-4046
to
Google Calendar - Light up the Fair at Boone County Fairgrounds - 2025-11-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Light up the Fair at Boone County Fairgrounds - 2025-11-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Light up the Fair at Boone County Fairgrounds - 2025-11-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Light up the Fair at Boone County Fairgrounds - 2025-11-14 18:00:00 ical