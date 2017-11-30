Lighting of the Trace at Buffalo Trace

Embrace the holiday season in all its magnificence as we illuminate the colorful, festive displays at the Distillery. Featuring the Kentucky State University Choir and a visit from Santa. Candlelight Tour at 5:30 p.m., carols and holiday stories at 6:00 p.m., and Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. No pets allowed, aside from service animals. Complimentary.

For more information visit buffalotracedistillery.com