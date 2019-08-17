Lights Out Festival at Casey Jones Distillery

The Lights Out Festival celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with the Woodstock Rock Orkestra is coming to Casey Jones Distillery August 17!

Join The Woodstock Rock Orkestra for a spectacular concert of iconic music that helped define a generation and forever changed the American music scene. Directed by Kentucky natives Mark Jones and Lee Carroll, and featuring standouts like Jonell Mosser and Hopkinsville’s own Chip Graham and Alonzo Pennington, The Woodstock Rock Orkestra and its dozen plus players will perform the crown jewels of the ‘69 festival along with other Woodstock era hits to deliver a gripping, unforgettable concert under the stars.

Enjoy favorites by: Santana | Led Zeppelin | Creedence Clearwater Revival | The Who | Jefferson Airplane | Joe Cocker | Janis Joplin | The Beatles | Sly and the Family Stone | The Rolling Stones | Jimi Hendrix | Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young | and More!

This is an all-age, family-friendly event with general admission tickets at $25 per person and $10 for kids under 12 for the 7:00pm show. Experience the Lights Out Festival in an exclusive area with a VIP bar, tables and chairs at $37.50 (21+). You can reserve a whole table for your group by purchasing eight VIP tickets.

The gates open at 10am for tours & tastings, food trucks will start serving at 11am, and warm-up music will be on the distillery back deck starting at 2:30pm.. Bring your yard blanket and chair and spend a family-friendly summer day with food, friends and unforgettable music!

For more information call 270-839-9987 or visit caseyjonesdistillery.com