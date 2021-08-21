Lights Out Festival at Casey Jones Distillery

Come out and join us on August 21st for Lights Out Festival III. A celebration of summer, friends, food, drink and sounds on the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s from soul to rock to pop that everyone know and loves to hear. Get tickets for you, your friends and family to enjoy an evening on the front hillside and lawn.

We will have local food trucks,

So, bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show, food from local food trucks, sip on cocktails, our famous Moonaritas, beers, seltzers, wine, and non-alcoholic choices.

Come early - gates will open at 10am for tours, tastings, shopping and sipping at the distillery. With plenty of indoor area to sit, you can grab a bite and something from the bar, then enjoy the lakeside deck and hillside picnic area.

Bring your lawn blanket and chairs and get your space marked out early!

The perfect evening for anyone wanting to enjoy live music that’s fun and loud and outdoors in a beautiful setting. Come enjoy and be part of this summer celebration of sounds on the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s from soul to rock to pop that everyone knows and loves to hear.

The Lights Out Festival III is being held at Casey Jones Distillery front lawn, 2815 Witty Lane, Hopkinsville, KY. and will be an evening full of music, food and fun that everyone can enjoy. Yes, we are family friendly, and kids are welcome. No dogs please.

For more information call 270-839-9987 or visit caseyjonesdistillery.com