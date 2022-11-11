Lights Under Louisville at Mega Cavern

Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Enjoy a 30-minute ride through 17 miles of underground passageways. Featuring more than 850 lit characters with over 3 million points of light. Lights Under Louisville is open Nov. 11 – Jan. 2.

For more information call (877) 614-6342 or visit lightsunderlouisville.com/