Lights Under Louisville at Mega Cavern
to
Louisville Mega Cavern 1841 Taylor Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Lights Under Louisville at Mega Cavern
Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Enjoy a 30-minute ride through 17 miles of underground passageways. Featuring more than 850 lit characters with over 3 million points of light. Lights Under Louisville is open Nov. 30 – Jan. 4.
For more information call (877) 614-6342 or visit lightsunderlouisville.com/
Info
Louisville Mega Cavern 1841 Taylor Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Kids & Family