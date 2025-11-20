Lights on Main at Frazier History Museum

Step into a magical winter wonderland at the fifth annual Lights on Main, a special exhibition the Frazier is hosting in partnership with the nonprofit I Would Rather be Reading (IWRBR). From November 20 to January 6, the Frazier will be transformed into an enchanted holiday forest with three floors of trees beautifully decorated by local schools, organizations, families, and individuals.

The exhibition also features extensive programming, extended hours, holiday events and activities, and much more listed below. Access to Lights on Main is included in the cost of museum admission or with a museum membership.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org