Lights on Main at Frazier History Museum

Step into a magical winter wonderland with I Would Rather be Reading and the Frazier History Museum’s Lights on Main exhibition, open through January 8! The museum will be transformed into an enchanted holiday forest with sponsored trees beautifully decorated by local businesses, organizations, families, and individuals.

This is a family-friendly event for all ages! Access to all museum galleries and exhibitions is included.

Join us at the Frazier History Museum as we celebrate the season with festive food, drinks, music, and joy!

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/