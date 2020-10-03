× Expand Photo by Melanie Wells. Join us as we celebrate the birth and birthplace of President Abraham Lincoln in Hodgenville, Kentucky.

Lincoln Days in Hodgenville

Lincoln Days offers some truly unique experiences. No other place in the world can claim to be the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln and showcase the finest orators in their quest to be the premier Lincoln look-alike. Our art show is one of the oldest, continually held shows in the state. Our pioneer games and railsplitting events are recognized nationally for their long-standing commitment to preserve the traditions of the past. The two-day event also features live music, unique exhibits and displays, a classic car show and 5K and 10K races.

For more information call (270) 358-8710 or visit lincolndays.org