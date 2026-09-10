× Expand Rob Thurman Celebrate the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln in his Kentucky birthplace

Lincoln Days in Hodgenville

Lincoln Days returns to historic downtown Hodgenville October 3–4, 2026, celebrating the life, legacy, and Kentucky roots of Abraham Lincoln.

Born in a humble log cabin just outside Hodgenville on February 12, 1809, Lincoln’s story began here in central Kentucky. Each year, the community brings that history to life with a weekend packed with fun for all ages.

Enjoy pioneer games, free concerts, an art show, a quilt show, Lincoln Look-Alike contests, a lively parade, an ice cream eating contest, 4-H country ham auction, vendor booths, food trucks, a 5k and 10k Run and Fun Walk, a cookie baking contest, antique tractors, a classic car show, an outdoor community worship service on Lincoln Square, and plenty of family-friendly activities throughout historic downtown.

This year's featured entertainers are Louisville's doo-wop legends, The Monarchs, as well as Perfect Fit Band (Campbellsville, KY), The Hack Project (Elizabethtown, KY), and Hodgenville's very own Last Call Band.

FREE Park and Ride shuttle service is available from LaRue County High School to downtown Hodgenville on Saturday, October 3 from 9 am to 6:45 pm and Sunday, October 4 from 10 am to 3:45 pm.

Come celebrate Lincoln’s legacy, soak up some small-town Kentucky charm, and make a little history of your own at Lincoln Days 2026!

For more information call 2703588710 or visit lincolndays.org