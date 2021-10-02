× Expand Melanie Wells Lincoln Days parade - Saturday, October 2 at 2 pm (EST)

Lincoln Days in Hodgenville

Pioneer games, rail splitting, Lincoln look-alikes, live music, classic car show and more take place at this two-day event that has been going on for half a century. Held in the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln, the festival also includes one of oldest, continuously held art shows in the state.

For more information call (270) 358-8710 or visit lincolndays.org