Lincoln Days in Hodgenville

to

Hodgenville Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748

Lincoln Days in Hodgenville

Pioneer games, rail splitting, Lincoln look-alikes, live music, classic car show and more take place at this two-day event that has been going on for half a century. Held in the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln, the festival also includes one of oldest, continuously held art shows in the state.

For more information call (270) 358-8710 or visit lincolndays.org

Info

Hodgenville Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lincoln Days in Hodgenville - 2021-10-02 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lincoln Days in Hodgenville - 2021-10-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lincoln Days in Hodgenville - 2021-10-02 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lincoln Days in Hodgenville - 2021-10-02 08:00:00 ical