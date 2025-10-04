× Expand Rob Thurman Take a stroll through Abraham Lincoln's life in Hodgenville, KY.

Lincoln Days in Hodgenville

Celebrate the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln in his Kentucky birthplace. For more than 50 years, Lincoln Days Celebration has offered unique experiences for young and old alike! No other place in the world can claim to be the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln and LaRue County embraces that distinction with a weekend festival that brings in crowds from around the Commonwealth. The art show is one of the oldest, continually held shows in the state. The pioneer games and rail splitting events are recognized nationally for their long-standing commitment to preserve the traditions of the past. The two-day event also features an ice cream eating contest, live music, unique exhibits and displays, a classic car show and 5K and 10K races.

For more information call 2703588710 or visit lincolndays.org