Linda Bruckheimer: Lost and Found Farmscapes at Josephine Sculpture Park

Featuring ten large-scale images of Kentucky farmsteads installed on the exterior of JSP’s historic barn, Linda Bruckheimer: Lost and Found Farmscapes captures the cultural, physical, and historical significance of the disappearing rural landscape and ways of life that shape our local heritage.

Linda Bruckheimer is an American novelist, photographer, and preservationist. Raised in Kentucky, she moved to California with her family as a teenager, the inspiration for her novels and interest in photography. She returned to Kentucky for the documentary photography collection Road Map to Heaven: A Photographic Journey Through Unseen Kentucky.

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org