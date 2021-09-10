Lindsey Wilson College Presents Steel Magnolias

Lindsey Wilson College V.P. Henry Auditorium 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728

Lindsey Wilson College Presents Steel Magnolias

 LWC's 2021 summer series TheatreFest! returns with an encore performance of

the American classic   Steel Magnolias

Equal parts hilarious comedy and heartfelt drama,  Steel Magnolias  is a can't miss performance and  tickets are still available .

Steel Magnolias  will be performed at 7 p.m. CT, for two nights only, Sept. 9 through Sept. 10 in V.P. Henry Auditorium,

210 Lindsey Wilson Street.

For more information call  (270) 384-8044 or visit  http://theatrefest.org

Theater & Dance
