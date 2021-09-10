Lindsey Wilson College Presents Steel Magnolias

LWC's 2021 summer series TheatreFest! returns with an encore performance of

the American classic Steel Magnolias

Equal parts hilarious comedy and heartfelt drama, Steel Magnolias is a can't miss performance and tickets are still available .

Steel Magnolias will be performed at 7 p.m. CT, for two nights only, Sept. 9 through Sept. 10 in V.P. Henry Auditorium,

210 Lindsey Wilson Street.

For more information call (270) 384-8044 or visit http://theatrefest.org