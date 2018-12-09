Lindsey Wilson College Singers Concert

Russell Springs First United Methodist Church 206 Jamestown St., Russell Springs, Kentucky

 Lindsey Wilson College Singers Concert

Enjoy holiday selections performed by the LWC Singers. The performance is free and open to the public.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 427 - 6848  visit lindsey.edu

Russell Springs First United Methodist Church 206 Jamestown St., Russell Springs, Kentucky
