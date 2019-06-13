Lindsey Wilson College TheatreFest! 2019 Summer Series

Lindsey Wilson College TheatreFest! Summer Camp 2015

TheatreFest! the summer theatre at Lindsey Wilson College, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY, will present the gospel musical Smoke on the Mountain May 30, June 2, 6, 9, 13, 14, 15, & 16.

The play - which is directed by Artistic Director of TheatreFest!, Robert Brock with music direction by Associate Artistic Director, Jeremy Cloyd - will be performed at 7pmCT on May 30, June 6, 13, 14, 15 and at 2pmCT on June 2, 9, & 16 in V.P. Henry Auditorium.

Smoke on the Mountain takes place on a Saturday night in June 1938 in the sanctuary of the Mount Pleasant Church in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. The Sanders Family Singers are performing for the first time after a five-year hiatus from the gospel-singing circuit. The family of six have more than their share of testimonials to share with audiences from any background.

For more information call (270) 384-8044 or visit http://theatrefest.org