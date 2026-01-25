Lindsey Wilson University Faculty-Staff Exhibit Shows 'The heART of LWU'

The creativity and diverse artistic expressions of Lindsey Wilson University faculty and staff are now on display through Feb. 27 in the university's Lucretia C. Begley Art Gallery.

The second annual Lindsey Wilson faculty-staff gallery show, dubbed "The heART of LWU," features creative works by seven Lindsey Wilson faculty and staff members from across the university's A.P. White Campus. The variety of media on display includes paintings, sculptures, poetry and photography.

"The heART of LWU" is on display in the Lucretia C. Begley Art Gallery through Feb 27. The Lucretia C. Begley Art Gallery is located in the Lindsey Wilson University W.W. Slider Humanities Center. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. CT Monday-Friday and by special appointment.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu or call (800) 264-0138.