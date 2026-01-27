Lindsey Wilson University Irish Film Series

Lindsey Wilson University Arts and Humanities Irish Film Series a 'Crash Course on 20th Century Irish Identity'

Public invited to screen four Irish films from Feb. 3-24.

The Lindsey Wilson Arts and Humanities Irish Film Series will screen four Irish films that deal with Ireland's struggle for independence from four different perspectives.

The screenings will be:

The Wind that Shakes the Barley on Feb. 3;

The Banshees of Inisherin on Feb. 10;

Hunger on Feb. 17;

Kneecap on Feb. 24.

All four screenings -- which are free and open to the public -- will begin each time at 7:30 p.m. CT in W.W. Slider Humanities Center Recital. The films are intended for high school-age audiences and older.

Each screening will be preceded by a talk from Lindsey Wilson English professor Karolyn Steffens, who will help set the context of each film. Each film will also include a post-screening discussion led by Steffens.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu or call (800) 264-0138.