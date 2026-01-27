Lindsey Wilson University Irish Film Series
to
Lindsey Wilson University 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728
Lindsey Wilson University Arts and Humanities Irish Film Series a 'Crash Course on 20th Century Irish Identity'
Public invited to screen four Irish films from Feb. 3-24.
The Lindsey Wilson Arts and Humanities Irish Film Series will screen four Irish films that deal with Ireland's struggle for independence from four different perspectives.
The screenings will be:
The Wind that Shakes the Barley on Feb. 3;
The Banshees of Inisherin on Feb. 10;
Hunger on Feb. 17;
Kneecap on Feb. 24.
All four screenings -- which are free and open to the public -- will begin each time at 7:30 p.m. CT in W.W. Slider Humanities Center Recital. The films are intended for high school-age audiences and older.
Each screening will be preceded by a talk from Lindsey Wilson English professor Karolyn Steffens, who will help set the context of each film. Each film will also include a post-screening discussion led by Steffens.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu or call (800) 264-0138.