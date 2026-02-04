Lindsey Wilson University Presents A Grand Night for Singing

A Grand Night for Singing will be presented at 7 p.m. CT on March 26-27 and at 2 p.m. CT on March 29. It will feature selections from over 80 years of hits from the musical theatre that will cover Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers' Oklahoma! and South Pacific and more recent productions, such as Rent and Wicked.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.